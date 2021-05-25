Kansas City man sentenced to 25 years for sex assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault on Monday.

Spencer M. Franklin, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree sodomy, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

He received 14 years for the sodomy conviction, five for assault and three years each for the armed criminal action. The sentences will run consecutively.

Franklin is guilty of breaking into a woman's residence and assaulting her with a knife in August of 2018.

