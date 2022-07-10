Kansas City man sentenced to 27 years for 2019 fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting that left one dead outside a gas station near 17th Street and Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's office.

Timothy Fernandez, 45, was found guilty in the murder of Michael E. Bryan after a bench trial in April. He will serve 27 years for murder in the second degree, and give years for armed criminal action.

The shooting was reported just after 5:00 a.m on Feb. 5, 2019. Police located Bryan, 40, on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Surveillance video of the shooting captured Bryan walking away and the suspect drawing his gun and shooting him, according to police. The suspect was also seen blowing his nose and throwing away the tissue in the video. Police found the tissue and tested it for DNA, and police located a backpack and jacket near the scene. Investigators identified that DNA from the tissue and a fingerprint found on an item in the backpack were linked to Fernandez. Ammunition in the backpack was also determined to be the same caliber as a bullet found in Bryan's jacket.

