Man convicted in February 2019 fatal shooting near 17th, Grand Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Timothy Fernandez, 45, was found guilty by a Jackson County judge on Friday of two felony counts in regard to a fatal February 2019 shooting that resulted in the death of Michael Bryan.

Fernandez has been convicted guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Just after 5 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2019 , officers arrived outside of a business near 17th Street and Grand Boulevard and discovered Bryan, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Surveillance video captured Fernandez walking away from the scene after shooting Bryan as well as him blowing his nose into a tissue nearly 20 minutes before the shooting.

Police were able to recover the tissue and test its DNA to identify Fernandez as a suspect.

Fernandez is set to be sentenced in a future hearing.

On behalf of the state of Missouri, assistant prosecuting attorneys Kelsey Blackwell and Jeanette Wolpink prosecuted this case.

