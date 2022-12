KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man will spend 30 years in prison for shooting a mother of three inside her home in February 2021.

Dmarius M. Bozeman was convicted in September in the shooting death of Khasheme Strother.

The incident happened in the 1900 block of West Pennway Terrace.

Bozeman later admitted he shot Strother after he was attacked.

