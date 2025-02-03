Kansas City man sentenced to 32 years in 2023 fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for a fatal shooting in 2023.

Kequan Herring was convicted of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action in the Nov. 28, 2023, shooting of 45-year-old Calvin L. Boyles near 19th and Park Tower Drive.

Friday, Jan. 31, a Jackson County judge sentenced Herring to 22 years for second-degree murder, 15 years for unlawful use of a weapon, and 10 years for each count of armed criminal action.

The murder charge will run consecutive to one armed criminal action count. The other armed criminal action count and unlawful use of a weapon conviction will run concurrently with the murder count.

Court documents indicate Bolyes may not have been the target of the shooting as Herring was targeting the apartment of a woman he had an ongoing feud with.

