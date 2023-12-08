Man charged in Nov. 28 deadly shooting in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused of shooting and killing another man in the early hours of Nov. 28 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kequan O. Herring, 28, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the incident.

Herring is accused of gunning down 45-year-old Calvin L. Boyles in an apartment near 19th and Park Tower Drive.

Court documents indicate Boyles may not have been the target of the shooting and instead Herring was targeting the unit of a woman he'd been in ongoing feud with.

Neighbors told detectives that the intended target of the shooting was a woman living in the unit. Police identified the woman and later contacted her.

The woman, who was not identified in court documents, told detectives she'd been "actively feuding" Herring and another woman for "several months."

On the day before the shooting, the woman told detectives she had ran into Herring and the other woman at a gas station and that an incident nearly unfolded there.

Court documents also indicate that after the gas station incident, Herring allegedly shot up another residence where the woman frequented.

During the investigation, detectives used surveillance video to place Herring at the gas station and at the scene of the homicide.

They also used cell phone data to place him at the scene of the homicide.

—

