Kansas City man sentenced to almost 50 years for 2019 fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to 592 months, a little over 49 years, for second-degree murder in connection with a 2019 fatal crash.

On Sept. 30, 2019, Anthony Jay Dorsey was fleeing from the Kansas Highway Patrol, who was attempting to stop him for expired registration, according to a release from the Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Dorsey, 31, was chased through Wyandotte County and into Leavenworth County when he made a U-turn on I-70 at the Eastern Toll Plaza and began driving on eastbound in the westbound lanes. Because of this, Dorsey struck a vehicle driven by Nathan Pena, who died on the scene from his injuries.

Dorsey attempted to flee from the scene but was taken into custody. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Aug. 9, 2021.

Pena's parents, grandparents and aunt gave speeches remembering him at the sentencing hearing.

“This a death that shouldn’t have occurred. It’s a tragedy that has wrecked a family. Our continued thoughts and prayers go to the Pena family,” Thompson said. “This death is due to an expired tag. The defendant could have simply pulled over, but instead we lost a bright future.”

