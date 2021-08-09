KCMO man pleads guilty to murder in fatal 2019 crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Leavenworth County, Kansas.

Anthony Jay Dorsey, 31, made the plea in relation to a fatal crash.

According to the county attorney, Dorsey was driving west on Interstate 70 on Sept. 30, 2019, when the Kansas Highway Patrol attempted to pull him over for expired plates.

Dorsey failed to stop and led law enforcement on a chase through Wyandotte County and into Leavenworth County.

Before reaching the I-70 toll plaza, Dorsey made a U-turn and began to drive eastbound into oncoming westbound traffic, striking one vehicle.

Nathan Pena, 19, who was driving the vehicle that was struck, died of his injuries.

Dorsey also tried to flee the scene of the crash before being apprehended.

The county attorney said Dorsey's sentencing is set for Sept. 17, 2021.

He's facing up to 49 years in prison.

