Kansas City man shot, burned in vehicle in southern Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement in southern Missouri is investigating after the body of a 46-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was found last week in a burned vehicle.

Eric B. Rodriguez had been shot before his body was burned inside a vehicle on March 23 near Walnut and Bass roads in Laclede County, Missouri, according to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen alive three days earlier at a music festival in Pulaski County, which is located east of Laclede County and includes Fort Leonard Wood.

The sheriff’s offices in Laclede and Pulaski counties are working with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control on the investigation.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez or the circumstances of his death is asked to call the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at 417-532-2311.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .