Kansas City mayor, deputy police chief discuss violent crime ahead of Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seven people died from violence during Memorial Day weekend in 2023.

And while Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and Deputy Police Chief Joe Mabin say homicides are down 15% this year compared to the five-year average, they’re calling on the public’s help to make this year’s Memorial Day weekend safe.

Kansas City entered Friday morning with 53 homicides so far in 2024, compared to 67 at this point in 2023.

RELATED | Can 'focused deterrence' lower Kansas City's homicide rate?

“While that is a very positive trend, we recognize we have much more work ahead,” Lucas said Friday morning in a news conference with Mabin at KCPD Headquarters. “We’re headed into a weekend that was very deadly last year, closing with seven homicides.”

Mabin says KCPD is deploying extra officers and resources in the city’s key entertainment districts like Power and Light, Westport, 18th and Vine and the Country Club Plaza.

“I want to remind everyone, whenever violence takes place in Kansas City, it harms everyone and everywhere,” Mabin said. “We’re deploying extra officers in entertainment districts; We’re on the look-out for street racing and side show operations and intoxicated drivers.”

This weekend marks the start of the city’s curfew hours. Lucas reiterated the curfew details during Friday’s news conference:

City wide:



Anyone 15 years-old and younger must be accompanied by an adult any time after 10 p.m.

Anyone aged 16 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult any time after 11 p.m.

Kansas City also has additional curfew rules in its five entertainment districts: Downtown, Westport, Country Club Plaza, 18th and Vine Jazz District and Zone Rosa:

Anyone 17 years-old and younger must be accompanied by an adult after 9 p.m.

All curfews run through 6 a.m. the next morning.

Despite extra officers and patrols, Mabin called for the public to take a role as well.

“We can’t do it on our own - we need your help,” Mabin said. “We’re asking people to leave their guns at home. Don’t let arguments and disturbances lead to violence. Call the police before things escalate.”

Full video | Mayor, deputy chief talk violence in Kansas City

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.