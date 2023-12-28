Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Wednesday night house fire

A Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries while responding to a house fire Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCFD fire crews responded to the blaze around 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the 8400 block of Flora Avenue and witnessed smoke and fire showing from the building.

Firefighters began to attack the fire and searched the home before beginning interior operations.

Crews were then ordered to evacuate the house and moved to defensive operations outside the home.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital in non-life-threatening conditions.

The firefighter was released from the hospital overnight.

KCFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

