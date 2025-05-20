Kansas City, Missouri, man charged in connection with May murder in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man faces charges in connection with a murder last week in Independence.

Jadon Stumph, 28, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Independence police were called to the 1600 block of N. High Street around 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13.

When police arrived, a male victim was found lying in the driveway. He succumbed to his gunshot wounds on the scene.

Three .40 caliber shells were located near the victim at the scene, per court documents.

When speaking with a witness, detectives learned the victim was in a vehicle with a witness when the witness received calls from a blocked number. The witness did not answer.

Not long after, the suspect pulled into the driveway and parked bumper to bumper with the witness and victim, as their vehicle was backed in.

The witness said the suspect exited his vehicle and approached to ask where his ex-romantic partner was.

When the witness told Stumph the woman was not at the residence, he continued to behave aggressively.

The victim then exited the vehicle and approached Stumph, who asked him, “What are you going to do about it,” per the witness.

After the victim reiterated the woman was not home, the witness heard gunshots.

The sound scared the witness, who ran to the back of the home, went inside, told someone in the home what they heard and watched the suspect flee from the front window.

The witness explained they knew who Stumph was and had even taken steps to obtain an ex parte against him.

When detectives spoke with the former significant other of Stumph, she described their relationship as “toxic” and said there was a history of domestic abuse, according to court documents.

The night of the shooting, the woman said she texted Stumph a photo of her getting ready for a date with another man.

Stumph then called her multiple times. She ignored most calls, but when she answered, he made “threats of violence,” so she did not answer any further calls, court documents stated.

When the woman showed detectives her call history and text thread with Stumph, it was revealed he called her multiple times after the shooting.

In a court document, Stumph was identified as a convicted felon in Missouri. His criminal history includes arrests for first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, counterfeiting, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, shoplifting, unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and assault.

He was convicted of second-degree felony robbery in June 2015.

Stumph is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

