Kansas City, Missouri, man charged in death of his children's mother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 33-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the death of his children’s mother.

Christopher Spears was charged Monday in Jackson County Court for allegedly shooting Andrea Dean, 32, in the head during an argument about him sleeping with another woman, according to a probable cause statement.

“Spears states during the argument he had his gun sitting in his lap,” the documents stated. “Spears stated the victim reached for his gun and they had a ‘tussle’ over the gun. Spears stated during the tussle with the victim the gun ‘went off,’ and then he got control over the gun and shot the victim in the head.”

Police responded Sunday morning to the 4300 block of East Linwood Boulevard, where three children told officers that their “mom and dad got into an argument over a phone,” according to a probable cause statement, after which the children ran to a neighbor’s house.

Officers located Dean in her residence, where she was pronounced dead, court documents stated.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, Spears walked into a nearby Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department station, where he told firefighters he “just killed his baby mama,” according to court documents, and handed a gun to a firefighter.

Officers took Spears into custody at the fire station.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

