KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was shot and killed in the 4300 block of Linwood Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a shooting just before 10:00.

Family members reportedly told a nearby neighbor that a man shot a woman.

Police arrived and found a woman dead at the scene.

The suspect reportedly fled the area in a black Pontiac Grand Prix.

The investigation is underway.

We have a crew at the scene gathering information, and will bring you more details as soon as they are available.