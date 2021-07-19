Kansas City, Missouri, man charged in deaths of relatives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 38-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man faces multiple counts of first-degree murder and armed-criminal action in connection to the deaths of three relatives, who were each found with a $100 bill placed on their body.

Rahman M. Muhammad was charged Monday in Jackson County after his family members were found dead, in a home in the 3200 block of Woodland Avenue , during a welfare check, according to a probable cause statement.

Police responded to the residence after an out-of-state relative was unable to make contact and located one man “in a seated position on a stair landing,” a woman’s body in a second-floor bedroom and the third victim in a separate second-floor bedroom, the court document states.

One victim was a Kansas City Transit Authority worker, another was employed at Research Medical Center and the third victim worked for U-Haul. The victims who worked at KCATA and Research Medical Center no-call, no-showed what would have been their most recent shifts last week, according to the probable cause statement.

When officers contacted Muhammad, he requested to go to the home on Woodland Avenue and willingly spoke to police. Police also determined through information obtained via search warrants that Muhammad’s cell phone was near the homicide scene July 13 and that he had fresh cuts on himself and blood on his clothes that matched the DNA of one victim.

KCPD has not yet publicly identified the victims, but family and friends who held a balloon release Saturday identified them as 25-year-old Jaelin Ransom, 23-year-old Tyla Ransom and their mother, Shirley.

