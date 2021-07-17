Friends hold balloon release for three KCMO homicide victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The friends of three victims found dead in a home on Woodland Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, gathered to honor them at a balloon release on Saturday.

The balloon release was held at Central High School.

Friends of Tyla and Jaelin Ransom from @CentralHS_KCPS release balloons in their memory. They say the siblings and their mom were killed Thursday. @kcpolice has not confirmed the victims and says the case is very much open. Anyone with info should call @KCCrimeStop pic.twitter.com/0sAp9gCi9M — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) July 17, 2021

On Thursday night, The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded the 3200 block of Woodland Avenue after family requested police check on the people living in a home.

Officers found the victims dead inside the home with injuries that did not appear natural.

KCPD has yet to identify the victims in this case. However, friends of the victims told KSHB 41 the victims are 25-year-old Jaelin Ransom, 23-year-old Tyla Ransom and their mother, Shirley.

“We’re going to miss her spirit, her kindness, her laughter, her humor and everything about her," Patrice Banks, who went to high school with Tyla Ransom said. "She was just so, literally the best person you could’ve ever known.”

KCPD still hasn't released any information on the cause of their death's or any leads on potential suspects.