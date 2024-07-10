Kansas City, Missouri, man charged in fatal shooting of woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is charged in the fatal shooting of Taylor Thomas, 29, a woman who passed away after she was shot in the 3200 block of east Linwood Boulevard.

Richard Gerard Harris Jr. is charged in Jackson County court with one count second-degree murder, two counts unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of armed criminal action, one count unlawful possession of a firearm and one count tampering with a motor vehicle.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting just after 1 a.m. on June 17. Police located Taylor, who had been struck by gunfire, in the grass near a road. She later died from injuries.

Court records state that a witness told detectives that a man shot Taylor. The man was later identified as Harris, per documents. Surveillance video captured the suspect firing at the victim.

Prosecutors requested a $500,000 cash-only bond.

