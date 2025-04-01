Kansas City, Missouri, man charged in woman’s murder near Blue Valley Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man faces charges in the March 29 murder of Pamela Ahmed, 56.

Damien Carter, 38, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 5600 block of E. 29th Street on reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived to discover Ahmed lying in the front yard of a residence with gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

Court documents state Carter arrived at the residence in a light tan/silver Chevrolet Tahoe.

After parking and exiting the vehicle, he walked into the yard until he was “slightly further than an arm’s distance” from Ahmed, per court documents.

The document stated Carter then pointed a gun in Ahmed’s direction and began to fire, continuing to shoot her as she lay on the ground. He then quickly fled the scene.

Carter was estimated to have spent about one minute at the scene of the crime.

A witness told police the victim regularly purchased drugs from a supplier with a vehicle that looked similar to the one he witnessed leaving the scene. The man also said Ahmed was known to always pay during transactions.

Using city cameras and license plate readers, police were able to track the suspect vehicle, the Tahoe, and search Carter’s records.

Further investigation led detectives Sunday to the Roadway Inn, a motel where Carter had been renting a room under his legal name and had recently agreed to renew a rental agreement with.

While tracking Carter, detectives said he appeared to complete drug transactions while wearing clothing that matched video surveillance of the 5600 block of E. 29th homicide suspect.

When police made contact with Carter on Monday, March 31, he was said to be wearing the same clothing and shoes.

Detectives recovered the handgun he was observed using in surveillance video as well as a shell casing, which was sitting at the base of Carter's Tahoe’s windshield wiper, after a felony car check.

Carter is in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center on no bond.

He is set to make his first appearance Tuesday afternoon.

