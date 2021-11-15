Kansas City, Missouri, man convicted in 2018 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted for shooting and killing Thomas Rice on Jan. 4, 2018 , the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.

Aasim Karim, 56, was convicted on one count of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Court document state that just days before Rice was shot and killed, Karim asked a witnessed interviewed by detectives of his whereabouts.

When the witness asked Karim why he was looking for Rice, Karim said "Tell Tommy, if him or his people keep messing with my dogs or my car, I'm gonna shoot them or shoot the house up."

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from a business close to 40 Highway and Manchester Avenue where Rice was killed.

According to court documents, video showed Rice's van heading east. A car which matched the description of Karim's was also seen heading east.

A witness at the scene said they saw Rice's van lose control and noticed the car matching Karim's continue heading east.

At the homicide scene, detectives found a .40 caliber spent shell casing.

On Jan. 9, Karim was pulled over because his car wasn't properly licensed. Police found a loaded magazine in his pocket, which also carried .40 bullets.

The same day a search warrant was conducted at Karim's residence where detectives found a gun matched to the one used to kill Rice.

