Kansas City, Missouri, man convicted Tuesday of child molestation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a 29-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man of child molestation Tuesday.

The jury found Gustavo Ramos guilty of one felony count of first-degree child molestation involving a then-5-year-old and recommended a 17-year sentence.

No sentencing date has been set for Ramos.

The child told investigators in July 2020 about being taken to a back room at a residence, where Ramos engaged in sexual explicit behavior directed at the child.

A forensic interview two weeks later revealed more details.

The child’s grandmother had noticed Ramos touching the child inappropriately in early July 2020 and questioned him about it.

Other witnesses interviewed by police said the victim had told them about the abuse as well.

