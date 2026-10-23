Kansas City, Missouri, man faces charges in connection with fatal shooting of 28-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting Sunday that left a 28-year-old woman dead.

The shooting occurred just before midnight Sunday near East 42nd Street and Forest Avenue.

Responding officers found a woman, later identified as Rhegan Spiegel, in the street with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

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On Thursday, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said two men were taken into custody for further questioning.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday charges against Khyree L. Simmons, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Simmons is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, according to court documents.

City camera footage, among other investigative tools, was used to identify Simmons.

Simmons is being held without bond, per the prosecutor's office.

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