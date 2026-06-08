Kansas City, Missouri, man faces multiple 1st-degree murder charges in February double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man faces a myriad of charges, including first-degree murder, in a February double homicide.

Olufemi Siffre, 30, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 to the 1300 block of E. Armour Boulevard on a ShotSpotter activation. The department also received multiple calls reporting gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle parked and running in the middle of a parking lot.

Inside were an unresponsive man and a woman. The victims — 29-year-old Jerrell Westmoreland and 26-year-old Brittnee McMillon — were declared dead at the scene.

Police recovered Westmoreland’s phone from the vehicle.

From there, detectives discovered a multitude of phone calls, many missed or rejected, between Westmoreland and Siffre in the hours before the homicide. Detectives also found several text messages.

Surveillance footage from the crime scene captured the suspect pulling up next to the victim's vehicle and talking with the victims for several minutes before firing shots into the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Siffre’s phone records showed his device pinged in the same places at the same time as the suspect vehicle, per court records.

Nearly a month after the homicide, Siffre was named a suspect in an aggravated domestic violence assault. He fled officers when they attempted to stop him. Later, his vehicle was found wrecked and abandoned.

Siffre was taken into custody just days later, on March 11, for the assault.

During his interview with police, he also shared he was at the funeral in late February that was shot up and felt like he was the intended target, per a court document.

But when asked to explain why his phone pinged in the area of the double homicide, he said he “did not kill his best friend” and wasn’t there.

Siffre also said he had last seen the victim around Christmas because he was on house arrest until the end of January.

As the interview progressed, he requested an attorney.

Siffre is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center. The prosecutor’s office said his bond is set at $300,000, cash only.

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