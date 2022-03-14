Kansas City, Missouri, man sentenced for $1.7M meth, heroin conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court Monday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 10 kilograms of heroin, which was valued at more than $1.7 million.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced 33-year-old Matthew John Fabulae to 15 years in prison without the possibility of parole, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Fabulae will also have to forfeit $44,000 to the government because of his distribution of at least five kilograms of methamphetamine.

"Fabulae’s plea agreement cites three separate instances in which law enforcement officers had contact with Fabulae, who was in possession of illegal drugs and firearms, while he was staying at local hotels," the release said.

The first instance occurred on Oct. 6, 2017, when Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers were called to the Sure Stay Plaza Hotel after two men attempted to rob Fabulae at gun point in his room. Fabulae shot one of the men multiple times, fled the scene and was arrested a few days later.

Fabulae told officers that he was about to take a shower when the two men entered his room and pointed a gun at him. Fabulae fought with the men, and the gun fell to the floor. He picked it up and starting firing, and Fabulae told officers he was unsure whether the men meant to rob him or kill him.

The next instance occurred on Dec. 28, 2018, when law enforcement was dispatched to 2214 Taney St. in North Kansas City to reported sounds of shots. Officers found Fabulae at the scene, who allegedly shot into another room.

"Officers searched Fabulae’s vehicle and found a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, an American Tactical AR pistol, and a black duffel bag that contained 331 grams of methamphetamine, 124 grams of cocaine and 124 grams of marijuana," the release said.

The last instance occurred on Feb. 12, 2019 when KCPD officers were patrolling a Motel 6 parking lot when they saw Fabulae drive past. Officers followed Fabulae, and they attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Fabulae refused to stop and tried to elude officers.

Fabulae drove his car off road and up a hill, and he got out of the car and ran into some trees with a backpack strapped around his shoulders.

"The officers followed Fabulae into the brush and found the backpack on the ground. Officers found Fabulae hiding inside a large trash dumpster in a parking lot," the release said. "Officers searched him and found approximately two grams of methamphetamine, a firearm magazine containing five .45-caliber rounds and $1,096 in cash. Inside the backpack, officers found 48 grams of cocaine HCL, 10 grams of marijuana and 280 grams of methamphetamine."

In Fabulae's car, the officers found four cell phones, one tablet, one laptop and one firearm magazine that contained five rounds of .45-caliber ammunition. Near the car, there was a backpack with one live .45-caliber round inside, and officers later found a .45-caliber handgun concealed in the woods.

On July 21, 2021, Fabulae pleaded guilty to participating in this conspiracy as well as a money-laundering conspiracy and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, one count of being a drug user in possession of a firearm and one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Amy Leann Nieman, 50, was also sentenced in this conspiracy case on Feb. 25, 2022, to nine years in prison without parole. Another co-defendant, 33-year-old Seth Alan Turbyfill, also pleaded guilty on Jan. 25, 2022, to the same conspiracy crimes and is awaiting sentencing.

