Kansas City, Missouri, man sentenced for role in Capitol riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, Marine veteran has been sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Carey Walden pleaded guilty in October to knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

He has been sentenced to three years of probation and will pay $510 in total restitution for those charges.

He admitted to FBI agents that he entered the Capitol building through a previously broken window and said he spent about 10 minutes inside the building.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .