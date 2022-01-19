Kansas City, Missouri, man sentenced for role in Capitol riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, Marine veteran has been sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Carey Walden pleaded guilty in October to knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.
He has been sentenced to three years of probation and will pay $510 in total restitution for those charges.
He admitted to FBI agents that he entered the Capitol building through a previously broken window and said he spent about 10 minutes inside the building.
