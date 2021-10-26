Marine veteran from Kansas City pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A marine veteran from Kansas City pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a charge connected to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Carey Walden pleaded guilty to knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

A federal judge set a sentencing date of Jan. 19, 2022.

Walden was charged with four counts in June .

According to the plea agreement, Walden admitted that he attended a rally that day by then-President Donald Trump before walking to the U.S. Capitol, where he climbed a wall to enter the building.

Walden admitted that he entered the building through a previously broken window. Walden admitted to spending about 10 minutes inside the building.

Walden becomes the third Kansas City-area defendant to plead guilty in connection to the Jan. 6 riot. Earlier this fall , Esther Schwemmer and Jennifer Parks, both from Leavenworth, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Several other Kansas City-area defendants have been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riots. Their cases are continuing.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .