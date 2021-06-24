Kansas City, Missouri, man sentenced to life for father's fatal stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted for the fatal stabbing of his father in 2018.

Curtis Lee, 42, was found guilty in April of first-degree murder and armed criminal action after his father and uncle were found dead in April 2018 in his father’s Independence home in the 3500 block of South Lynn Court.

Lee will serve life for the first-degree murder conviction and 15 years for the armed criminal action conviction, according to a news release. The sentences will run concurrently.

Court documents stated that officers located Clyde and Charles Burtin in the Independence residence with stab wounds and also found a large knife that appeared to have dried blood on it.

Lee told police, according to the documents, that his father and uncle were arguing, after which Lee and his father went into his father’s bedroom. Then, Lee told police that his father said, “It’s going to be you or me,” the documents state.

“Lee advised he grabbed the knife and stabbed his father,” the documents said. “Lee was asked why after he grabbed the knife, he did not just leave. Lee advised he did not think of that.”

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .