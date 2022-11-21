Kansas City, Missouri, man shot Nov. 15 dies over weekend at hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 50-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man, who was shot Nov. 15 outside a residence in the 5800 block of East 20th Street, has died at the hospital, police said Monday.

KCPD is now investigating his shooting death as a homicide, as the city nears 150 homicides for the fourth consecutive year.

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to a residence on Nov. 15, where Kevin Slape was outside and had been shot.

Slape was transported to a Kansas City-area hospital in critical condition and a person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.

KCPD announced Monday that detectives were informed over the weekend that Slape had died from his injuries.

The person of interest had been released from custody, “pending further investigation,” according to information from KCPD.

There have now been 149 homicides in KCMO in 2022, according to the KCPD's Daily Homicide Analysis .

