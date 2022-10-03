Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has died after a Sept. 25 crash near Smithville, Missouri.
Around 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 25, Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a crash on Litton Way near Smithville Lake.
An investigation from the sheriff's office determined the driver of a Chevrolet Cruz struck the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.
Hundley was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
On Sept. 27, the Clay County Sheriff announced that the driver of the Chevrolet, 49-year-old Jason Kissick of Smithville, was charged with second-degree assault in the crash and is suspected of driving while intoxicated.
Deputies said Kissick remains in the Clay County Detention Center and that additional charges are possible.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.