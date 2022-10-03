Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has died after a Sept. 25 crash near Smithville, Missouri.

Around 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 25, Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a crash on Litton Way near Smithville Lake.

An investigation from the sheriff's office determined the driver of a Chevrolet Cruz struck the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.

Hundley was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

On Sept. 27, the Clay County Sheriff announced that the driver of the Chevrolet, 49-year-old Jason Kissick of Smithville, was charged with second-degree assault in the crash and is suspected of driving while intoxicated.

Deputies said Kissick remains in the Clay County Detention Center and that additional charges are possible.

