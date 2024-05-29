Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for public's help to find missing 14-year-old boy

Nicholas Leonardo
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
Nicholas Leonardo missing
Nicholas Leonardo
Posted at 3:40 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 16:40:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old boy last seen Monday night.

Police said Nicholas Leonardo was seen at 9:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of east Ninth Street.

Leonardo also frequents the area around the 4000 block of Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Nicholas is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was wearing blue shorts, black Nike Air Force shoes and a blue hoodie with the word “Cookies” on the front.

Anyone with information about Nicholas Leonardo should call 911.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone