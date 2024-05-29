Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for public's help to find missing 14-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old boy last seen Monday night.

Police said Nicholas Leonardo was seen at 9:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of east Ninth Street.

Leonardo also frequents the area around the 4000 block of Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Nicholas is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was wearing blue shorts, black Nike Air Force shoes and a blue hoodie with the word “Cookies” on the front.

Anyone with information about Nicholas Leonardo should call 911.

