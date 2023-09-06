Kansas City, Missouri, police continue to search for man missing since May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been over four months since 28-year-old Timothy Blake went missing and police are not giving up on finding answers for his family.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking the public to share any information on Blake's whereabouts.

Blake last contacted family on May 3 from an unknown location.

Detectives found his car wrecked about a month later with the keys in the seat, but Blake was nowhere to be seen.

"My husband and I both had this feeling — we just wonder if he’s here anymore," Blake's mother, Sheila Ash, told KSHB 41 News reporter Alyssa Jackson in June. "The pit of your stomach ... you know something’s wrong."

Police describe Blake as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 130 pounds.

His family has raised $1,000 as a reward for information leading to his location.

Anyone with information about Blake’s whereabouts is asked to call the KCPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5043.

