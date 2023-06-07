Family, Ad Hoc Group Against Crime to canvass areas 28-year-old was last seen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Timothy Blake, 28, was last seen over a month ago and police believe he is in danger.

"I’ve known him for seven years," said Jeff Ash, Blake's stepfather. "Musically, him and I connected. Being musicians, we would play, we enjoyed it. In the backyard, around a bonfire, downstairs."

Now, they don’t hear that sound and they don’t see Blake.

"The last time we had contact was May 3," said Sheila Ash, Blake's mother.

Detectives found Blake’s car about a month after that, but he wasn’t inside. The family told KSHB 41 the car was wrecked and all they found were the keys in the seat.

As a mother, Sheila Ash knew something wasn't right when he didn't show up for his brother's bachelor party.

"My husband and I both had this feeling; we just wonder if he’s here anymore," she said. "The pit of your stomach — you know something’s wrong."

Blake is one of 13 siblings.

Victoria Collins Timothy "Timmy" Blake and family

"We were missing one of us," said Victoria Collins, Blake's sister. "We all feel something in our heart and stomachs that just does not feel right."

Kansas City’s Ad Hoc Group Against Crime gave the case their standard 24 hours before stepping in. They don't get cases like this often.

"What really stuck out is, it’s been 30 days and as the family said, he’s active with the family," said Edward Burnett, community intervention help specialist for ADHOC Against Crime. "To not hear from him for 10 days is too much."

With everyday that goes by, they try to pull together.

"It seems Tim is further and further away," Jeff Ash said.

They hold on to his sound while they hope to hear his voice again.

"We’re riding on our faith in God," Jeff Ash said. "God is in control."

The family has raised $1,000 for information that leads to them finding Blake. They are also collecting donations to increase it.

Ad Hoc and the family are having a canvass on Sunday at 2 p.m. for Blake in areas where detectives have received tips and where he was last seen.

You can call Ad Hoc at (816) 753-1111 for information about the location.

You can also call in tips anonymously to their hot line.

—