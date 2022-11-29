Kansas City, Missouri, police identify 16, 18-year-old victims of Sunday double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has identified the two victims of a Sunday afternoon double fatal homicid e in the 2000 block of East 38th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The two male victims were identified as Devohn Dudley-Reese, 16, and Jazion Sanders, 18.

A third individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries from gunfire, and was identified by KCPD as a person of interest. The person of interest was taken into custody by police Sunday night, and has since been released.

KCPD says detectives will present a case file with assistance from prosecutors "for their consideration of applicable charges."

Police were called to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and located the two victims in front of a residence. They were declared dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .