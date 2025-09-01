Kansas City, Missouri, police identify victims of Aug. 24 fatal shooting near 13th, Grand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victims of an Aug. 24 fatal shooting downtown near 13th and Grand.

Police said Kane Taddese, 24, and John Alfaro, 18, were killed in the gunfire.

Officers were called around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24, to 11th and Grand on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they were directed to a surface parking lot near 13th and Grand.

One victim was declared dead at the scene, while four others were transported to area hospitals. The second victim later succumbed to his injuries.

The other injured parties included a juvenile male with critical injuries, a man with serious injuries and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said several people were hanging out in the parking lot when a fight broke out, which led to a shootout between several people.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said the incident came just days after he introduced an ordinance that would create new requirements for privately-owned surface lots in the city’s entertainment districts and the Central Business District.

"What we need to actually have is private property owners who step up and make sure a few simple things happen: lighting, security, that they're calling 911 if there is an incident where people are congregating," Lucas previously told KSHB 41’s Lily O’Shea Becker.

Copaken Brooks is responsible for the lot where the violence occurred. A spokesperson for the company said Wednesday, Aug. 27, they continue to collaborate with city officials to improve the area.

“The Copaken Brooks–led ownership group is committed to being part of the solution for Kansas City. As discussed with various city officials, we believe progress comes from working together, and we will continue to partner with city leaders, law enforcement, and the community to strengthen safety and create a thriving downtown.



“As part of these efforts, we are continuing improvements to the 12th and Grand parking lot to make it a more enclosed facility. Over time, we have added enhanced lighting, expanded surveillance systems, on-site security, and regular security patrols, and we will keep building on those investments to support a safer environment. Each year, we dedicate portion of our property budgets to security across our downtown properties, and that commitment will continue.



“Our goal is to contribute to a stronger and safer Kansas City. Lasting progress depends on all of us working together, including neighbors, businesses, civic leaders, and visitors, who share the responsibility of creating a safe and welcoming downtown for everyone.” Annemijn Steele, senior vice president of operations for Copaken Brooks

Lucas’ ordinance is on the City Council’s Sept. 9 agenda.

