Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate city's 69th homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the city’s 69th homicide.
Officers responded around 2:40 p.m on the report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Olive Avenue
Two people met the officers outside the house and said there was a shooting victim inside the house.
Officers found the victim and he was declared dead a short time later.
Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were on the scene Tuesday afternoon gathering evidence and talking with people in the neighborhood.
