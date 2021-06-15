Watch
Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate city's 69th homicide

Al Miller/KSHB
Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate a homicide on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at East 36th and Olive streets.
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 17:44:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the city’s 69th homicide.

Officers responded around 2:40 p.m on the report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Olive Avenue

Two people met the officers outside the house and said there was a shooting victim inside the house.

Officers found the victim and he was declared dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were on the scene Tuesday afternoon gathering evidence and talking with people in the neighborhood.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

