Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate city's 69th homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the city’s 69th homicide.

Officers responded around 2:40 p.m on the report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Olive Avenue

Two people met the officers outside the house and said there was a shooting victim inside the house.

Officers found the victim and he was declared dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were on the scene Tuesday afternoon gathering evidence and talking with people in the neighborhood.

