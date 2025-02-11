Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating homicide in 8000 block of Hickman Mills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 8000 block of Hickman Mills Drive.

Officers were called to the area around 6 p.m. Monday.

Police said one male died as a result of the violence.

Shortly before officers responded to this scene, a fatal shooting occurred in the 3400 block of Wyoming.

The 8000 block of Hickman homicide was the third of the day in KC.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.