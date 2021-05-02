Kansas City, Missouri, police seek suspect in shooting that killed 2 teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect accused of shooting and killing two teens on Friday night.

KCPD said Saturday is is looking for Hanad A. Abdiaziz, 25, in connection with the shooting deaths of 16-year-old Abdulwahid Abdulaziz and 15-year-old Abdirahman Abdulaziz.

The two teens were killed just shortly after leaving a late-night Ramadan service. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. near East 8th Street and Olive Street.

KCPD hasn't publicly discussed a possible motive but the preliminary investigation suggests its related to a domestic incident.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .