Kansas City, Missouri, police seek vehicle believed to be connected to homicide

Vehicle that may be connected to homicide
KCPD is searching for an SUV believed to be connected to a Jan. 15 homicide.
Posted at 2:46 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 15:46:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are asking for the public's help to locate and identify a vehicle that may be connected to the Jan. 15 shooting death of Maurice Ball.

Ball, 45, was shot and killed 1800 block of east 78th Street that evening.

KCPD released Ring doorbell video of the SUV on Monday.

The video appears to show a white or light colored SUV stopped near the area. Seconds later, the SUV appears to pull up to an intersection to turn around.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCPD.

