Kansas City, Missouri, police seek vehicle believed to be connected to homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are asking for the public's help to locate and identify a vehicle that may be connected to the Jan. 15 shooting death of Maurice Ball.

Ball, 45, was shot and killed 1800 block of east 78th Street that evening.

KCPD released Ring doorbell video of the SUV on Monday.

🚨 Take a look please; Homicide Detectives need your help. They believe the light colored SUV shown in the street in this video is involved in the murder of Maurice Ball on January 15th of this year near 78th St and Hickman Mills Drive. pic.twitter.com/Yj54fejwwP — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 4, 2022

The video appears to show a white or light colored SUV stopped near the area. Seconds later, the SUV appears to pull up to an intersection to turn around.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCPD.

