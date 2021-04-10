Police working to convince man, two juveniles to end standoff in 4400 block of Norton Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: April 10, 11:15a.m.: Police say the were able to get the woman out of the house. She was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man, and two juveniles are reportedly upstairs in the house. The man is refusing to come out. Police negotiators are working to convince the man to come out of the house peacefully.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is working a standoff in the 4400 block of Norton Avenue.

According to KCPD, a man barricaded himself in a house after shooting a woman in the stomach.

The condition of the woman is not known at this time. The incident happened around 9:22 a.m. Saturday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .