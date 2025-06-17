Kansas City, Missouri’s woman’s death Sunday ruled homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman’s death Sunday is being investigated as a homicide, Kansas City, Missouri, police said Monday night.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to a house fire in the area of 17th and Elmwood. In the course of putting out the fire, firefighters discovered an adult female who was unresponsive.

Despite rendering aid, the woman was pronounced deceased, though firefighters said her injuries did not appear to be from the fire.

Anyone with information should contact police.

