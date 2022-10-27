Watch Now
Kansas City police ask for help in identifying man in connection to deadly triple shooting

Posted at 3:35 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 16:35:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in identifying a man related to a triple shooting that killed one person.

KCPD didn't immediately say if the man was a suspect in the case.

The shooting happened on Oct. 25 near east 57th Street and Troost Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.

That night, officers responded to a reported shooting. When they arrived, they located a man and woman, who were transported to an area hospital.

The man later died at the hospital. The third victim arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

