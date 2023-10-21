Kansas City police locate man who went missing

Update | Police said Morgan was located and is safe.

Original story | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a man last seen Thursday.

James Morgan, 32, was last seen about 2 p.m. at his home in the area of James A Reed Road and east 99th Street.

Police believe he is traveling by foot, but aren't sure what he was wearing when he was last seen.

His family is concerned about Morgan due to his mental state when he left his home.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

