Kansas City Police Department alerts public to missing man who may need medical treatment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a Kansas City man who may need medical treatment.

Keith Henderson, 33, was last spoken to on Jan. 17 around 10:50 p.m. via text, according to a release from police.

His last location is unknown, but his family is concerned as he may need medical attention.

He is about five feet, eight inches tall and 300 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He drives a black Jeep Wrangler.

"If located, call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5139," the release said.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .