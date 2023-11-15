Watch Now
Kansas City police engaged in standoff with man who allegedly pointed gun at officers

Posted at 9:33 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 22:33:08-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a standoff Tuesday evening after a man allegedly pointed a gun a officers.

About 5:45 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex near Benton Boulevard and east 23rd Street on reports of disturbance with a weapon.

Someone living at the complex said they heard a commotion in apartment above followed by the sound of gunshots.

Officers tried to talk to man living in the upstairs unit, but the man came to a window and pointed a gun at the officers before retreating into the unit.

Police have surrounded the apartment and called additional negotiators to the scene.

KCPD said multiple residents have been evacuated.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


