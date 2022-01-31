Kansas City police in standoff with suspect connected to Lee's Summit Amtrak homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are working a standoff with a man believed to be connected to a homicide that happened on an Amtrak train in Lee's Summit .

According to KCPD public information officer Jake Becchina, officers responded to the area to conduct a residence check in relation to a homicide.

KCPD officers were accompanied by officers from the Lee's Summit Police Department.

While trying to make contact, the suspect pointed a weapon at officers and then barricaded himself in an apartment near the 1600 block of Bushman Drive.

Since then, the suspect has pointed a gun at officers several times, but hasn't fired any shots.

Officers have evacuated several adults and children.

The standoff began at around 2:30 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated.

