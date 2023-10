KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police responded to a homicide late Tuesday night in east Kansas City, Missouri.

The incident happened near The Paseo and east 65th Street, police said.

No information on the circumstances of the murder were immediately available.

The homicide marked the city's 150th of 2023 and the second homicide police investigated in KCMO on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

