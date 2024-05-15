Kansas City police investigating homicide off Blue Ridge Blvd. and U.S. 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a late night homicide.

Police were called to the 11800 block of Blue Ridge just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday night on a shooting call.

Police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and provided life saving measures at the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police say an interaction occurred between the victim and suspect that led to the victim being shot.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

