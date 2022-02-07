1 man killed, second injured in Spruce Avenue shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police said two men were shot early Monday morning at East 7th Street and Spruce Avenue.

Police said the men arrived at North Kansas City Hospital overnight with injuries from a shooting.

They determined the two people were shot around 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Spruce Avenue.

One victim was declared deceased and the other is being treated for serious injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .