Kansas City police locate vehicle connected to fatal hit-and-run that killed teacher, father of 10

Continue asking for public's help to find driver
Charlie Criniere and family
Posted at 2:30 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 15:30:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have located a vehicle they believe is connected to a hit-and-run that killed a math teacher and father of 10 over the weekend.

Charlie Criniere died on Saturday morning after being hit by a car while biking near Longview Road and View High Drive.

Investigators had been searching for a white 2017 to 2020 Acura MDX and located it Tuesday. They're still working to locate the driver.

Criniere, who was a math teacher at Martin City K-8 School and father of 10, is remembered by his close friends as a second dad to the children who live in his neighborhood.

KCPD said it's received some tips but asks that anyone with information contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

