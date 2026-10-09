Kansas City police searching for homicide suspect from 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in a homicide in 2024.

DeAiris Poindexter, 34, has a warrant out of Jackson County in regards to a homicide in the 1300 block of West Bluff Drive on November 25, 2024 at 8:24 p.m.

If you know his whereabouts, the police department asks that you notify law enforcement immediately and do not approach him.

If you have information, call the Homicide Unit at 816 234-5043, or the TIPS hotline at 816 474-8477.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.