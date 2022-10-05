Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Kansas City police turn to Amazon Alexa device for clues in shooting death of 2 researchers

4100 Oak Street homicide victims.png
Courtesy of the Stowers Institute for Medical Research
Kansas City, Missouri, police identified the victims of a suspected double homicide and apartment fire on Saturday in the 4100 block of Oak Street as Camila Behrensen (left) and Pablo Guzman-Palma (right). Behrensen, a 24-year-old native of Argentina, and Guzman-Palma, a 25-year-old native of Chile, were both members of the 2020 Predoctoral Researcher Class at the Graduate School of the Stowers Institute for Medical Research.
4100 Oak Street homicide victims.png
Posted at 7:25 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 20:27:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Detectives with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are hoping an Amazon Alexa device can provide clues in the shooting death of two people last weekend in an apartment building.

A search warrant filed in Jackson County revealed more details on the double homicide that left two researchers with the Stowers Institute dead.

Fire crews responded to a blaze at an apartment located at 4140 Oak Street.

When they entered, the found the victims, later identified as Camila Behrensen, 24, and Pablo Guzman-Palma, 25, suffering from apparent gun shot wounds.

Investigators filed the search warrant seeking to obtain cloud storage from an Amazon Alexa device.

They believe the suspect may have been inside the apartment with Behrensen and Guzman-Palma for several hours, according to the search warrant. This includes before and after the victims' death.

In the filing, investigators say the Alexa device may have captured conversations between the suspect and the victims. No other information on what exactly happened that morning has been released.

On Tuesday morning, KCPD asked residents who live near the area where the homicides happen for surveillance video.

In a statement, Stowers described the victims as "vibrant members" of the research facility's community.

KCPD has yet to release any suspect information surrounding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock