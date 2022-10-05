Kansas City police turn to Amazon Alexa device for clues in shooting death of 2 researchers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are hoping an Amazon Alexa device can provide clues in the shooting death of two people last weekend in an apartment building.

A search warrant filed in Jackson County revealed more details on the double homicide that left two researchers with the Stowers Institute dead.

Fire crews responded to a blaze at an apartment located at 4140 Oak Street.

When they entered, the found the victims, later identified as Camila Behrensen, 24, and Pablo Guzman-Palma, 25, suffering from apparent gun shot wounds.

Investigators filed the search warrant seeking to obtain cloud storage from an Amazon Alexa device.

They believe the suspect may have been inside the apartment with Behrensen and Guzman-Palma for several hours, according to the search warrant. This includes before and after the victims' death.

In the filing, investigators say the Alexa device may have captured conversations between the suspect and the victims. No other information on what exactly happened that morning has been released.

On Tuesday morning, KCPD asked residents who live near the area where the homicides happen for surveillance video.

In a statement, Stowers described the victims as "vibrant members" of the research facility's community.

KCPD has yet to release any suspect information surrounding the incident.

